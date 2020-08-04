Powerful Colombian ex-president to lose freedom during probe

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe will not be allowed to remain at liberty while the Supreme Court investigates allegations of witness tampering against him. Current President Iván Duque lamented in a video address Tuesday that his political mentor “will not be allowed to defend himself in freedom with the presumption of innocence” as news about one of the nation’s most powerful leaders rocked the country. The Supreme Court has not yet made any official statement. Uribe served as president from 2002 to 2010, overseeing the country at a time of continuing conflict with the ex-Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, who later signed a historic peace accord.