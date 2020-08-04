Record temperatures, pending deals inflame Iraq’s power woes

BASRA, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s chronic power shortages are providing a spark for renewed anti-government protests as regional temperatures soar. But this summer, the coronavirus pandemic has added another layer of hardship — a nationwide virus lockdown that keeps residents indoors for hours in the blistering heat. Families trying to cope spray children with water and rely almost entirely on expensive private generators. Like most things in oil-rich Iraq, adding power to the grid is political. On one side are Iranians threatening to cut imports as Baghdad falls behind on payments; on the other, the U.S. pushing for new deals with its regional Gulf allies.