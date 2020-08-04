RV sales soar during COVID-19 pandemic

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - While many businesses are hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others are booming. One of those industries seeing an increase in business is RV Sales.

Fedders RV in Lemars has seen sales soar during the pandemic.

Owner Matt Fedders says that new sales have gone up nearly 30%, while used sales have skyrocketed nearly 40% from average.

Fedders says that he believes the increase in sales is because camping is an activity away from home, and social distancing friendly.

"I think it's a great way to have family fun and entertainment, but also what better way to do social distancing your out in the great outdoors and enjoying family time together,"said Matt Fedders, Owner of Fedders RV.

Fedders added that they are fully open for business and are practicing social distancing and sanitizing while still being able to show you the RV's they have available.