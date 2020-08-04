Sanford gives $12.5 million to USD law school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Philanthropist Denny Sanford has given $12.5 million to the University of South Dakota’s law school which will be renamed the Knudson School of Law in honor of Sioux Falls lawyer and businessman David Knudson, his longtime adviser. Knudson received his MBA from the university in 1981 and went on to serve as chief of staff for Gov. Bill Janklow before being elected to the state Senate and serving as its majority leader. Knudson is now a senior vice president at United National Corporation. Law school dean Neil Fulton says the gift doubles the size of the school’s current endowment and will fund up to 10 full-tuition student scholarships for each incoming class for generation