Storm chances return as some heat starts to move back in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s low this morning went all the way down to 47 degrees which was the first time we’ve been in the 40s since May 29.

The rest of the day was very pleasant as well but changes are on the way. We’ll see a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight with some of those possibly lingering into Wednesday morning.

Overnight lows will not be as cool as last night with upper 50s for most of us.

Then after a break in the rain chance during the midday hours Wednesday, some late day thunderstorms could develop which could be a little stronger.

Expect highs on Wednesday to be near 80.

Storm chances will continue into Wednesday night with Thursday looking drier with highs getting warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

How hot will it be by the weekend?

I’ll have your forecast for you tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.