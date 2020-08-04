Thai Cabinet approves draft law expanding access to cannabis

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a proposal from the Public Health Ministry that would allow health professionals, farmers and medical patients to grow, produce and export cannabis and its products. A government spokeswoman says the Public Health Ministry submitted a draft amendment to the Narcotics Act to expand access to medical cannabis in Thailand. The legislature in 2018 amended the country’s drug law to allow the licensed medical use of cannabis. Thailand was previously known for harsh anti-drug laws, but is now eyeing the economic potential of cannabis.