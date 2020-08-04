Three Dog Night concert at Orpheum Theatre rescheduled to 2021

Sioux City (KTIV) -- Legendary music icons, Three Dog Night, scheduled at the Orpheum Theatre for Oct. 3, 2020, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Officials say previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show with no action needed.

For any further ticket inquiries or to request a refund, call 712-279-4850 (ext. 6) no later than Sept. 4, 2020. After that point, tickets will automatically be honored for the new show date.

To request a refund for tickets please call the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850 (ext. 6) prior to the Sept. 4, 2020 deadline.

Three Dog Night maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 70 dates a year. The hit-filled concerts are performed for generation-spanning audiences by Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist) and Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums), Howard Laravea (keyboards) and David Morgan (vocals).

The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night”.