Trump giving $35 million to aid human trafficking survivors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is awarding more than $35 million in Justice Department grants to nonprofit organizations that provide safe housing for survivors of human trafficking. The grants are being announced Tuesday at a White House event to be attended by Attorney General William Barr and the president’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump. The White House says more than 70 organizations in 33 states will share the grants. The organizations include Camillus House Inc. in Miami, Alternatives for Girls in Detroit and the Jordan Community Resource Center in Shaker Heights, Ohio. The money is to provide transitional or short-term housing assistance to survivors and can be used for rent, utilities or related expenses.