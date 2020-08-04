Uganda reports 2 new gorilla babies in Bwindi national park

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Two new baby gorillas have been spotted in a national park where a beloved primate named Rafiki was killed in June, a Ugandan wildlife official said Tuesday, saying the additions are part of a baby boom in the forested protected area popular with tourists. The babies are believed to have been born in the same week last month to two separate groups of habituated gorillas — primates that seem comfortable in the presence of humans — in the remote Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, according to wildlife authorities.