Urgency to bear witness grows for last Hiroshima victims

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — For nearly 70 years, until he turned 85, Lee Jong-keun hid his past as an atomic bomb survivor. This week, on the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, he other survivors feel a growing urgency to share their stories, despite the discrimination that the victims, known as hibakusha, have faced over the decades. The dwindling number of living witnesses of the first atomic bomb attack want the world, and especially the young, to remember their pain and suffering. The goal, Lee says, is to make sure that history isn’t repeated.