VIRUS DIARY: A friend dies but leaves something to hold onto

LONDON (AP) — Some people don’t love the notion of baring the soul. One Associated Press writer marveled at fellow journalists who were willing to write about personal stories that were obviously painful. That was not her way. She always thought that the people she wrote about were far more interesting than anything she might suggest. But the death of a colleague inspired some heretofore unseen courage, even if she hardly comes off so well in the telling. Yet it was time for a personal revelation — something worth taking a risk to say.