Breezy with scattered storm chances early and late Wednesday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms have rolled through during the overnight hours.



Those will end early on and, while the morning will be mostly cloudy, clearing looks to set in as the day moves along.



Highs will end up near 80 degrees with a breezy south winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour in the afternoon.



With the weak front staying near our area, a few thunderstorms look to develop again in the late afternoon and they could contain strong gusts and some hail.



A few thunderstorms may linger into the overnight hours though they will not be as strong.



Heat and humidity will begin to build in as we move toward the weekend.



