California virus cases underreported, health official says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s top health official says figures showing California has slowed the rate of coronavirus infections may be in doubt. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says counties haven’t been receiving full counts on the number of tests conducted nor the number of positive tests. Ghaly on Tuesday blamed a technical problem affecting the state’s database that receives lab results and makes them available to local health departments. Ghaly says it’s unclear when the problem will be fixed. The announcement came a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an optimistic report on California’s virus-fighting efforts.