Couple in Confederate flag flap finds Scandinavian solution

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple who came under attack for displaying the Norwegian flag because some observers mistook it for a Confederate flag have found another way to show their Scandinavian pride. Greg and Kjersten Offenbecker took Norway’s flag down from their inn near Lansing last month after being accused of promoting racism. The Norwegian and Confederate flags have similar color schemes, but the patterns and symbols are different. The Lansing State Journal reports the couple is replacing the flag with a vimple, which is a long, pennant-shaped flag, in the colors of the Norwegian flag. Kjersten Offenbecker’s grandfather was born in Norway.