French intelligence agents charged in alleged murder plot

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says it has filed preliminary attempted murder charges against two agents from France’s foreign intelligence agency over an alleged plan to kill a 54-year-old woman last month. French media reported Wednesday that the Directorate-General for External Security agents were believed to have been plotting to eliminate a target, but not as part of their job duties. The agency is the French equivalent of the CIA. The Paris prosecutor said police discovered the two agents in a stolen car with a false number plate, army knives and a bag containing a handgun with 12 rounds of ammunition. A third DGSE agent has been given a preliminary charge of complicity.