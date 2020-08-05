Girl Scouts sex-abuse claim included in NY civil case flurry

NEW YORK (AP) — A civil case alleging that a Girl Scouts troop leader abused a girl in a church basement bathroom in upstate New York is among a flurry of child sex-abuse cases filed in New York. It comes after the state extended a deadline for making such civil claims against alleged abusers. The organization said it’s looking into the complaint. Among the other notable suits also filed on Wednesday is one accusing a Manhattan research center of looking the other way as a prominent physician abused dozens of children he was treating. A message seeking comment was left with The Rockefeller Institute and its hospital.