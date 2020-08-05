Homemade bombs damage ATM at New Zealand mall

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police say would-be thieves apparently detonated two homemade bombs at a New Zealand mall ATM and left other unexploded bombs behind. Authorities closed the mall in Hamilton and some nearby streets while they searched the area. A military bomb disposal team was called. Police said they found several homemade explosive devices including two that appeared to have exploded. They said the bombs had damaged the ATM and the immediate area around it but hadn’t injured anybody. They declined say what the devices were made from or to confirm that no money had been stolen, saying they would release more details later in the day.