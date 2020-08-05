House arrest of Colombia’s Uribe exposes post-peace tensions

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The rift over former Colombia President Álvaro Uribe, and the broader rift in Colombian society, flared in a country in pandemic lockdown after the ex-leader was placed under house arrest in an alleged witness tampering case. Uribe has denied any wrongdoing. The move against 68-year-old Uribe exposed the strain in a Latin American democracy divided over who should be held to account for alleged crimes tied to Colombia’s brutal history. It comes at a difficult moment for Colombia as it tries to contain the new coronavirus while enduring the harsh economic fallout of its monthslong lockdown.