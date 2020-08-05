Inside Big Tech: Pulling back the curtain with ‘hot’ email

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. House committee has obtained more than a million internal documents from Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple in its yearlong investigation of Big Tech’s market dominance. Lawmakers played back the words from the documents to the four companies’ CEOs at a highly charged hearing. Experts say the “hot documents” don’t guarantee successful legal action by regulators who are investigating the four tech companies. But they can be very useful. The Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general are pursuing competition probes. “Thank you, Mr. Zuckerberg, you’re making my point,” a lawmaker told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.