Iowa governor to sign order restoring felon voting rights

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will sign an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote, ending Iowa’s place as the only remaining state to broadly deny voting rights to felons. The Republican governor plans to sign the order later Wednesday after promising in June that she would take such action. Reynolds says she’ll continue to press the Legislature to pass a constitutional amendment restoring felon voting rights, which couldn’t be reversed by a future governor. She proposed that last year but couldn’t get Republican state senators to support it. Several lawmakers insisted on exclusions for people convicted of more serious crimes, such as murder, and that felons be required to pay all victim restitution before they could vote.