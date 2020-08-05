Israeli military sets up coronavirus task force

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it is establishing a coronavirus task force aimed at cutting the chain of infection in the country. In a statement, the military said Wednesday that the new task force would begin operating next week and connect all the different bodies under one umbrella. The unit, headed by a brigadier general, will operate a sampling center, a quarantine center, recovery hotels, an evaluation complex and an epidemiological investigations center. The move looks to give the country’s largest organization overall responsibility for contact tracing at a time when the government has come under fire for its handling of the pandemic.