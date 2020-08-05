 Skip to Content

Kim directs aid to North Korean town under virus lockdown

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un directed government agencies to act immediately to stabilize the livelihoods of residents in a city locked down over coronavirus concerns. North Korea in late July declared an emergency and locked down Kaesong after finding a suspected virus case there. It hasn’t confirmed yet if the person tested positive and still says the country hasn’t had a single case of COVID-19, a claim questioned by outside experts. North Korea has said the suspected virus patient is a runaway who had fled to South Korea three years ago before slipping back to Kaesong last month. Some experts speculate North Korea is aiming to hold South Korea responsible.

Associated Press

