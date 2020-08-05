Local artist and cancer survivor grateful he’s still alive to paint

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Austin Rodriguez sees life in bright colors and his art reflects that.

"It really brings a smile to my face and knowing the joy it brings to other people and how much they love my art, that's worth it completely," Austin Rodriguez said.

Looking at his paintings in the Ho-Chunk Centre, you wouldn't think Rodriguez's teenage years were a dark time spent in a dull hospital room.

At just 13 years old, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. He took on two brain surgeries to remove malignant tumors, followed by intense chemotherapy and radiation.

Austin says he went through probably two gallons of blood transfusions during his cancer.

Now, he is urging people to donate blood as he continues to give back anyway he can.

"It's the one thing that keeps us going especially when you are trying to fight for your life," Rodriguez said.

He's faced more trials than some people see their whole lives. But Rodriguez won, and now he is painting his way through life.

"If you would have asked me 15 years ago if I would've been doing this now, I would've said you're nuts," Rodriguez said.

He said he has always been into art, but never thought it could be a career for him. Now, he shares a studio with his mom and both paint vibrate art.

Thanks to blood donors, Rodriguez gets to express his second chance on a canvas.

"I'm so blessed to have this place and do what I do and be here after all these years of fighting for life," Rodriguez said.

Blood Donor Day is Aug. 7 at Singing Hills Mall.

Donors must make an appointment and wear a mask.

To find out how you can donate blood and save a life at Blood Donor Day, click here.