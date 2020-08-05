Local home care agency for seniors adjusts to ‘new normal’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The older population sometimes needs help, but with COVID-19, it can be hard to get the elderly the help they need without putting their lives at risk.

"It's been really difficult for seniors at this time. Families can't come visit so our Angels have really been their connection to the outside world," said Kristen Hammerstrom, Owner and Director of Visiting Angels of Siouxland.

"Visiting Angels, this is Kristin," said Hammerstrom.

Visiting Angels of Siouxland is a home care agency for seniors. It offers a variety of services, including medication reminders, light housekeeping, and grocery shopping.

Many businesses were shut down due to the pandemic, but that's not the case for Visiting Angels.

"Honestly our day to day hasn't changed a whole lot. We were deemed essential employees or an essential industry so day to day our caregivers are still going out to their clients just as they were," said Hammerstrom.

All of the Angel caregivers had to go through online training to learn about COVID-19, how to prevent its spread, and how to protect themselves and their clients.

That training and an exam are required to properly care for seniors during the pandemic.

Hammerstrom says now, there are a few items they must grab before walking out the door.

"Hand sanitizer, and masks, whenever any of our caregivers are going into a home," said Hammerstrom.

Hammerstrom says while inside a home, caregivers practice within safety guidelines.

When it's possible they social distance, and they've also issued cleansers to disinfect frequently-touched surfaces.

"Our caregivers have been very diligent about keeping themselves away from the virus, but also protecting their clients, and cleaning their homes," said Hammerstrom.

Hammerstrom says they provide about 70 hours of service a day and says thankfully, they have stayed free of COVID-19.

Visiting Angels has caregivers all over Nebraska and South Dakota too, including Dakota City, Dakota Dunes, and Elk Point.