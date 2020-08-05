Lockdown re-imposed in Scottish city over virus ‘cluster’

LONDON (AP) — Officials in Scotland have ordered bars, cafes and restaurants in the city of Aberdeen to close Wednesday, re-imposing lockdown restrictions after a “cluster” of coronavirus infections was reported in the area. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says 54 cases were reported and more than 20 pubs and restaurants were involved. She says the cases have contributed to a wider fear that there has been a “significant outbreak” in the northeastern port city. The restrictions will be reviewed next Wednesday and may be extended if necessary. Across Scotland, Sturgeon says 18,781 people have tested positive for the virus.