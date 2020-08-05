More court hearings handled remotely amid virus outbreak

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More court hearings are being handled over video conference in Douglas County because of a coronavirus outbreak at the jail in the state’s most populous county. Officials said inmates who test positive for the virus or have been near people with it aren’t being transferred to the courthouse for routine hearings. Corrections Director Mike Myers said a total of 46 employees, 59 inmates and two contractors have tested positive so far at the jail that houses nearly 1,200. Presiding Judge Horatio Wheelock said judges are doing as many hearings by video conference as possible in Douglas County District Court.