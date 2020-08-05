Nicaragua archbishop rejects that chapel fire was accidental

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Managua’s Roman Catholic archbishop has held Mass in front of a fire-scorched chapel at the capital’s cathedral and reiterated the church’s assertion that the fire was a “savage and terrorist” act. It has rejected a report by the National Police saying Friday’s blaze was an accident. Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes held up the charred head of the Christ figure from the four centuries-old wooden crucifixion sculpture that hung inside the chapel at the Mass on Wednesday. He said Nicaragua’s Roman Catholics are living in an “atmosphere of great sadness and pain.” Celebrating Mass at the scene was a strong message to those responsible that the church rejects the official explanation.