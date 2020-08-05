Pence tours pregnancy center, fires up GOP base in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence visited the Tampa Bay area, firing up the Republican party’s conservative base by touring a pregnancy center, speaking at a church and appearing before a packed hotel ballroom crowd. Pence’s visit on Wednesday highlighted his anti-abortion and conservative Christian stance. He told about 150 people at the Hilton in Clearwater that if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected, he would “undo all the progress” that the anti-abortion movement has made in the U.S. since the 1973 passage of Roe vs. Wade, which established abortion rights nationwide.