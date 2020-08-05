Police have identified man found dead in Grand Island yard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police in Grand Island have identified a man whose body was found lying in a front yard. The Grand Island Independent says the body of 37-year-old Devlin Kenney was discovered Tuesday morning, and police say he had been assaulted. Police say Kenney’s death has been ruled a homicide. Police Capt. Dean Elliott says officers were called after a neighbor looked out the window around 7 a.m. and spotted the man lying on the ground.