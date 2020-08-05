President of Venezuelan soccer body Berardinelli dies

CARACAS (AP) — Venezuela’s soccer federation says its president Jesús Berardinelli has died two weeks after suddenly losing consciousness and presenting other health problems in a hospital. He was 61. The federation did not disclose a cause of death. Berardinelli was taken to a Caracas hospital on July 22 because of respiratory problems and was put on a ventilator. He died 16 days after becoming the subject of an investigation by Venezuelan authorities into the alleged misuse of public funds. The football federation has defended Berardinelli, saying it does not receive public funds.