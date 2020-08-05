Progressives say primary wins latest sign of momentum shift

CHICAGO (AP) — Progressive Democrats are celebrating two primary victories in U.S. House races. And they’re saying the protests over George Floyd’s death and a renewed focus on racial and economic justice have given their candidates new momentum after some rough patches this year. Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the “squad” of four first-term congresswomen of color, scored a convincing victory over Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, who had criticized Tlaib as being too divisive. It followed a stunning win by Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush over longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay of Missouri.