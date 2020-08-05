Severe weather chances return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rain and thunderstorms moved through Siouxland late last night and into the early morning.

By the afternoon, we were left with a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures stayed cooler, with a high in the upper 70s.

Tonight will return a small chance of some thunderstorms and showers.

They look to arrive late around 10 PM, but last into the early morning hours.

There is a chance that some of these thunderstorms could be severe, with the main threat being strong winds.

The low will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow morning could kick off with some patchy fog in a few areas, so be cautious during that morning commute.

The rest of the day will be partly sunny, with a high in the mid 80s.

Areas out east could see some evening thunderstorms, but are not expected to be severe.

Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, with a low in the upper 60s.

Friday will be another partly sunny day; Friday’s high will be in the upper 80s.

Enjoy these cooler days, because highs move into the 90s, once we get into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 90s.

Monday will be sunny, with a high in the low 90s.

Tuesday should drop us back into highs in the 80s.