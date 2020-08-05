State Department watchdog resigns after predecessor’s ouster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department’s acting inspector general has resigned. Stephen Akard’s announcement comes on the heels of the firing of his predecessor under circumstances that are now being investigated by Congress. Akard’s resignation also comes just two days after Democrats issued subpoenas for several of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s top aides to answer questions about the shakeup in the watchdog’s office. The department says Akard is returning to the private sector but is offering no other reason for his departure. Democrats have alleged that Pompeo sought the ouster of Akard’s predecessor, Stephen Linick, because Linick was investigating allegations of impropriety by the secretary. Pompeo has denied the allegations.