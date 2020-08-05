Hindu temple ad runs in Times Square despite opposition

NEW YORK (AP) — A billboard in Times Square is showing an image of a planned Hindu temple being built on disputed grounds in India, despite calls from advocacy organizations not to. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the groundbreaking for the temple Wednesday while in Times Square supporters gathered to take selfies with the billboard in the background. The coalition opposing the ads called the display Islamophobic and a symbol of violence against Muslims in India. The future temple is being built on the site of a historic mosque that was destroyed in 1992, sparking communal violence that left around 2,000 people dead.