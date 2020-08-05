Trump to laud Arizona as success of virus ’embers’ strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to host Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey at the White House as he points to the state as a model for the nation for addressing “embers” of the coronavirus. Arizona, like much of the Sun Belt region, began experiencing a severe spike in COVID-19 cases after the Memorial Day holiday, as states’ aggressive reopening plans coincided with an increase in travel. A senior White House official says Trump plans to highlight the surge in government resources and personnel to the state once federal officials observed an uptick in Arizona’s test positivity rate — a critical early warning sign of spreading infection.