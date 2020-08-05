US sending highest official to Taiwan since ties cut in 1979

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. says Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in the coming days. It will be the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979. The visit will likely create new friction with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. The U.S. maintains only unofficial ties with Taiwan in deference to Beijing but is the island’s most important ally. Azar is to meet with health officials about the coronavirus response, and Taiwan says his visit will include a meeting with Taiwan’s independence-minded president.