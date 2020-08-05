Video suggests explosions in North Korean city near China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A video obtained by The Associated Press shows plumes of black smoke rising from a North Korean city near the border with China amid reports that deadly explosions occurred there earlier this week. There has been no official word from North Korea or China about what happened in the North Korean city of Hyesan on Monday. But South Korean media and outside monitoring groups reported that gas explosions in a residential area left dozens of people dead or injured. The video shows orange flames and black smoke shooting into the sky from Hyesan as loud explosion-like sounds are heard.