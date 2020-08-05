Capitol negotiators still stuck, still trying on virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is coming to bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill. Negotiators are still stuck, but still trying. A combative meeting Wednesday involving top Capitol Hill Democrats and the postmaster general and a souring tone from both sides indicate that a long slog remains. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says President Donald Trump is exploring options to use executive authority to address issues like extending a partial eviction ban and addressing student loan payments.