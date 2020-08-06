5 northwest Iowa care centers continue to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

(KTIV) -- Care centers in five northwest Iowa counties continue to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting Valley Vue Care Center, in Armstrong, Iowa, has had 48 positive cases of COVID-19. To date, 22 of those cases have recovered.

The Good Samaritan Society, in George, Iowa, reported 14 positive cases of COVID-19, with 12 of those having already recovered.

In Le Mars, Iowa, the Good Samaritan Society reported 22 positive COVID-19 cases. To date, five of those have recovered.

Prairie View Campus, in Sanborn, is the latest northwest Iowa facility to report a COVID-19 outbreak to the Department of Public Health. There, officials have identified 14 positive cases of COVID-19 and only one of those cases has recovered.

And, in Sioux City, Touchstone Health Care Community reported 22 positive cases. State figures show 17 of them have recovered.

During a news conference on Aug. 6, Gov. Kim Reynolds was asked about COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care centers and what procedures are in place to keep that population safe.

Reynolds said they're having daily calls with long-term care facilities. She said outbreaks at long-term care facilities are about half of what they wre when the peak of COVID-19 cases hit Iowa.

"When we talk about the different phases that we put in place so we can connect loved ones that have been separated for months because of COVID-19... we know how important it is because it's such a vulnerable population in our long term care facilities to make sure that staff isn't bringing that isn't bringing that in… and we identify a positive case we get them isolated and make sure we're doing everything we can," said Reynolds.

The governor said they continue to do baseline COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities to ensure the health and safety of the residents and the staff.