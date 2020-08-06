AP Explains: Is a Trump White House acceptance speech legal?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has said he may deliver his nomination acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention at the White House. That comes after restrictions caused by the coronavirus upended plans to hold the event in two battleground states. But using the Rose Garden, the Executive Mansion or even the Oval Office as the backdrop for his speech next month would mark an unprecedented use of public property for partisan political purposes. Critics allege it would violate ethics laws, such as the Hatch Act, which limits political activity by federal workers. The president is exempt from the Hatch Act, however, and few government staffers have faced penalties under the law.