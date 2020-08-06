Aug. 6: Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 27,821

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 332 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

As of Aug. 6, there have been 27,821 total cases in the state of Nebraska.

State health officials say there have been 294,198 total tests administered, with 266,081 coming back negative.

Officials report there have been 340 virus-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

There are currently 151 active hospitalizations with 20,176 people reported as recovered.