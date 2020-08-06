Bank of England holds off more stimulus, sees slow recovery

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at a record low 0.1% amid caution about how rapidly the United Kingdom will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank also left its target for buying government and corporate bonds unchanged at 745 billion pounds ($980 billion) The decision announced Thursday was widely expected as economists forecast data released next week will show the economy shrank less than expected in the second quarter. The recovery, however, is expected to be slow and unemployment is likely to rise.