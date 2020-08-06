Cabinet reshuffle in Thailand installs new economic team

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has reshuffled his Cabinet, with an experienced banker taking over the post of finance minister. The appointments of seven people were announced Thursday. The new finance minister is Predee Daochai, chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association, who last month resigned his job as co-president of Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank ahead of joining the government. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, a former director of a major petrochemical company, takes over as energy minister and also has been appointed a deputy prime minister, where he is expected to take the lead in directing economic policy.