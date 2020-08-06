China sentences 3rd Canadian to death on drug charges

BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a third Canadian to death on drug charges amid a steep decline in relations between the two countries. A court in the southern city of Guangzhou announced Xu Weihong’s sentence and said an accomplice was given a life sentence. Death sentences are automatically referred to China’s highest court for review. The brief court statement gave no details but local media in the southern Chinese city say the two gathered ingredients and tools and began making the drug ketamine in 2016. They say police later confiscated more than 120 kilograms (266 pounds) of the drug, a powerful pain killer that has become popular among club goers in China and elsewhere.