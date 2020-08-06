Chance of thunderstorms and showers tonight and into the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Late last night and into the morning some areas got a few more showers.

Once those passed, things returned to a mild state.

It was a partly cloudy sky, with a high in the mid 80s.

Tonight will have a small chance of getting some isolated showers and thunderstorms.

They look to arrive in the late evening, but could last up until midnight.

The good news is we do not anticipate any storms to be severe, and we could definitely use some rainfall.

The rest of the night will be mostly cloudy, with a low in the upper 60s.

Friday will keep those clouds around, with most of the day being mostly cloudy.

Winds will also pick up, with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph, but wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

The high will be in the mid 80s.

Friday night has another small chance of some showers and thunderstorms, during the early AM hours.

Saturday warms us up again, with a high of in the low 90s, and the skies will be mostly sunny.

Saturday night has a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 90s.

The weekend will also be humid, meaning we could feel like upper 90s during the peak heat hours.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night has a chance of thunderstorms and showers.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 80s.