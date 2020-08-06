Chief: Violent Portland protests detract from message

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse in Portland, Oregon, have largely stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal that called for the draw down of federal agents sent by the Trump administration. But police have clashed with protesters in other locations around the city over demands to defund the Portland Police Bureau. Late Wednesday, Portland police declared a riot and said they believe an explosive device had been left outside a precinct. People were ordered to disperse, and some streets were closed. Unruly protests have roiled Portland nightly for 69 days since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.