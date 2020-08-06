Family of 4 rescued, found clinging to overturned boat

VENICE, La. (AP) — Two children and their parents clung to their overturned boat in the Gulf of Mexico until the Coast Guard could rescue them. Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix says the children are 8 and 11 years old, and the family was all in good shape when they were rescued Wednesday afternoon. The Coast Guard says the family called in by radio Wednesday morning to say their 20-foot boat was taking on water off the coast of Venice, Louisiana. Once an airplane crew located the boat, a helicopter was able to lower a rescue swimmer to help them until a Coast Guard boat could arrive.