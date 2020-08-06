Fort Dodge woman fatally shot; police arrest husband

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) -- Police have arrested the husband of a Fort Dodge woman who was shot to death Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to a Fort Dodge home for reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found 38-year-old Maggie Hurdel with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police said her husband, 43-year-old Justin Hurdel, had fled the home in a vehicle after the shooting. The vehicle was later found abandoned.

Police said Justin Hurdel was found around 7 a.m. Thursday hiding in a shed. He was taken to a hospital for injuries police say he sustained before his arrest.

Justin Hurdel has been charged in a warrant with first-degree murder.