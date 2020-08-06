Grillin’ With News 4: Jalapeno Chicken Wings

Grillin’ With News 4: Jalapeno Chicken WingsNew
This time around for Grillin' With News 4 Rick Ashcraft sends us his recipe for some jalapeno wins, which will have you reaching for a big glass of water.
Instructions
- Take a gallon jar of pickled hot jalapenos and pure them in a blender.
- In a big bowl, take 10 lbs. of chicken wings and pour puree over the wings and stir.
- Cover up the bowl and put it in the fridge for 24 to 36 hours.
- Place wings on the grill and sprinkle jalapeno seasoning salt.
- Cook until crispy