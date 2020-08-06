 Skip to Content

Grillin’ With News 4: Jalapeno Chicken Wings

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
6:34 pm Grillin' with News 4
Grillin-Jalapeno Chicken Wings

This time around for Grillin' With News 4 Rick Ashcraft sends us his recipe for some jalapeno wins, which will have you reaching for a big glass of water.

Instructions

  1. Take a gallon jar of pickled hot jalapenos and pure them in a blender.
  2. In a big bowl, take 10 lbs. of chicken wings and pour puree over the wings and stir.
  3. Cover up the bowl and put it in the fridge for 24 to 36 hours.
  4. Place wings on the grill and sprinkle jalapeno seasoning salt.
  5. Cook until crispy
Author Profile Photo

KTIV

Related Articles

Skip to content