Hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible Thursday with higher humidity

A weak front sits near the area and is causing some isolated thunderstorms this morning.



The best chances for storms will be early on and in northwest Iowa.



However, a slight chance for thunderstorms remains with us through the day with the front staying nearly stationary.



No severe weather is expected.



Skies will have more clouds than sunshine today with highs ending up in the low to mid 80s.



It will be more humid than what we have seen over the past few days.



A slight chance for thunderstorms will be with tonight as well though the better chances shift to western Siouxland as storms to our west try to approach.



We still need rain quite badly; more heat and humidity build in this weekend.